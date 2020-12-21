Reports say the man who gave his name as William Agyei, called at his guest house onboard a red Toyota Corolla with registration number ER 1614-17 and lodged at room 40 of the guest house on Saturday, December 19.

However, around midday of Sunday when his receptionist wanted to clean the room allocated to the couple, she knocked severally but there was no response.

Out of suspicion, she opened the door only to discover William Agyei lying lifeless on the bed while the lady with whom he had checked in was nowhere to be found.

A call was then placed to the police who then proceeded to the scene and on inspection, they reportedly found several medicines, including one viagra for men container with one capsule, deep heat spray, unirob polar ice, bendroflumethiazide tablets and several other used tablets in a bag within the guest room, according to reports.

Aside from the variety of medicines, a red bag containing the personal clothes of the deceased including some regalia and a black handbag containing cash the sum of GH¢2000,00 were also found.

Police conducted an external inspection of the body but found no marks of violence on him except foaming on the mouth.

The deceased’s body has since been moved to St Joseph’s Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy while a police investigation is underway to trace the identity of the lady he had gone to the hotel with.

Efforts are also ongoing to identify the family of William Agyei to assist the police in investigations.