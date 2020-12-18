The Nigerian woman identified as Toyin Bello has reportedly petitioned a Customary Court in Ibadan to separate her from her husband Dotun Bello.

She claimed to be married to her husband for sixteen years but has decided now to walk out of the union citing 10 years of sex starvation, lack of productivity, and irresponsibility of her husband as basis.

Yabaleftonline.ng reported Toyin as having disclosed to the court on Tuesday, December 15, that she compromised her religious morals to conceive for another man to save her husband from ridicule when she found out he couldn’t impregnate her any more.

She explained that about six years after the death of the child she had for Dotun, he has not been making love to her.

“Then, I started running from pillar to post; seeking spiritual and other available solutions towards getting pregnant for him.

“Dotun himself went to the hospital, but he never showed me the result of the test conducted on him in spite of my numerous demands.

“When Dotun was not at home one day, I saw the result where he hid it and it read: ‘unproductive due to low count discharge.

“With age not on my side any longer, I did the needful by secretly getting pregnant for another man so as to make him happy.

“Immediately after delivery, Dotun started misbehaving as he became grossly irresponsible and hostile to me and to the child.

“In fact, for the past 10 years now, he hasn’t slept on the same bed with me let alone touch me and I’m already feeling the trauma.

“Despite Dotun’s disaffection and irresponsibility to me, he is also taking steps to kill me so as to inherit my house and claim the child that doesn’t belong to him.

“That is the reason why I have fled home to start sleeping in our church at Asi area in Ibadan.

“My lord, I cannot continue to waste my time with Dotun, age is no longer on my side; please dissolve our union,” Toyin Bello told the court.

Meanwhile, her husband Dotun denied his wife’s accusations saying she was the one that refused to give him sex.

“My lord, Toyin denied me my conjugal rite most of the times, usually complaining that she was tired having worked all through the day.

“In fact, there was a particular night I broke the door into her bedroom, but she was shouting that I wanted to rape her.

“The only mistake I made was that I didn’t report the incident to her relatives,” he said.

The Court President, Chief Henry Agbaje adjourned the case to December 29.