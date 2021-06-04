Flying eagle drops snake on officer's moving car, returns to pick after it bit him

The victim told The Standard that as soon as he slowed down to ascertain what caused the loud bang on his car, the snake slipped inside through the passenger’s side and bit him immediately.

“I was driving when I heard something land on the roof of my car. Upon slowing down to check, I saw a snake," said Musyoka.

"It got inside the car on the passenger side [sic] and before I could react it had bitten my hand," he added.

Musyoka has been reported as recounting that he got out of the car with the snake still clinging onto his arm before some passersby came to his rescue.

Strangely, the victim disclosed that by the time onlookers could set ablaze the killed snake, the eagle that had earlier dropped it returned, picked it and flew away, leaving everyone in a state of shock.

“It was something that I have never seen in my life. Some have said the serpent was sent by the devil but I am well," he said.

According to Musyoka, after the snake bite, he had blurred vision immediately was rushed to Mwingi Level IV Hospital by one of the passersby where he was treated and discharged.

“I used the same car I was in and one of the men who helped in killing the snake rushed me to hospital,” he said.

Tuko.co.ke reported that a doctor’s report indicated that the victim had a snake bite on the left arm and two fang marks.

Information about snake-eagles on oiseaux-birds.com says they prey and feed on snakes. They are a bit smaller than Bald Eagles. There are six different species. And they live mainly in Africa, although one ranges as far as Europe and India.