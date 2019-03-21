In the controversial video, a group of people are seen gathered around a table of food and drinks, amidst merry making, just to make the celebrant happy.

The lady whose birthday it was, is seen in a yellow mini dress dancing, and suddenly, a man emerged at her back, genuflected and lifted her on his shoulders.

The gesture attracted loud cheers and applause from the attendees, and suddenly, there was a confusing silence, making the young man turn around several times in wonderment of what could have been the cause of the silence.

READ ALSO: Anglican Church to ordain gay man alleged to be HIV-positive as a priest

Instinctively, he decided to take his hand back to figure out what could be happening, only to realise that the birthday celebrant’s sanitary pad had stuck on his back.

While some people have speculated that the lady wore the pad with a G-string, for which reason it fell off so easily, others are simply doubtful, claiming the whole thing was staged.

Watch the video below and judge: