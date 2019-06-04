But the Karma that has played out in the case of a South African man who snatched another man’s wife is exceptional.

According to reports, the man slept with the woman in question while she was still married, and eventually married her.

Interestingly, as fate would have it, for reasons yet unknown, the woman has resorted to having sex with her former husband.

A twitter user who shared the story on social media said the unidentified man has caught his wife sleeping in a hotel with her ex-husband from whom he snatched her.

"My homeboy married a woman who cheated on her husband with him... today he caught her at the hotel with another man," @ToxicallyFemme wrote on twitter.

The story has gotten may fair-minded social media users excited, and most of them hold the view that the man is reaping what he sowed.

"If they’ll cheat for you, they’ll cheat on you,"Briefly.co.za quoted one twitter user,Liam Bellis, who goes by the social media handle‏ @LiamBellis.