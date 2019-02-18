A young man who was nabbed in his attempt to steal tithe money in the church has said it was due to temptation.

A video making the rounds online shows him being dragged from the chapel as he keeps blaming the devil and asking for pardon.

READ ALSO: Pastor vies for president as his church forms and registers a political party

Apparently, he pretended to be in church to worship, but tried to make away with the tithe collected from other church members. He was filmed as about three suit wearing men in the church dragged him out of the church.

The incident is said to have happened at the Dominion City church in Asaba of Nigeria’s Delta State.

Kindly watch the video below: