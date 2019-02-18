Pastor vies for president as his church forms and registers a political party

Founder of Gabola, the church where the congregation is at liberty to smoke or drink alcohol during sermon said that the Gabola Church United National Front Party is already registered and the church is aiming at securing seats in parliament.

Pastor Tsietsi Makiti, who recently declared himself as 'Pope of Africa' is quoted as saying: "Our aim is to maintain peace in Mzansi. We’re going to start facelifting the education system, because that’s the future leaders of the country. We will work with countries such as Botswana to try and compare ourselves with their judiciary to bring about a safe, crime-free country."

The controversial man of God said preparations are underway to launch the party’s manifesto on March 2, 2019, adding: “Once we get seats in parliament, we will also be restoring peace among political party leaderships.”

Last year, he promised to write his own Bible to counter the already existing one which he believes is not Godly, and even before that happens, he has ventured into partisan politics.

Considering the enormity of activities involved in the work of God and politics, it is not clear how the boozing pastor and his church will manage the two at the same time without one suffering abandonment.