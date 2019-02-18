Hot tempered ‘big man’ almost overrun by his own posh car at fuel station (Video)

A viral video shows a certain man believed to be affluent on the verge of losing his life and car just because he could not control his temper.

In the hilarious video, the man had parked his white luxury car at the premises of a fuel station, and an attendant approached him to ask him to move to a different location because they were scrubbing the floor.

It is unclear how the man got irritated by the fuel attendant’s appeal, and he jumped out of the car to attack the young man, forgetting to apply his emergency brake.

Hilariously, as soon as he stepped his feet on the floor, he slipped and fell, with a difficulty to wake up.

As he continued to struggle on the slippery floor, his white posh car also reversed automatically and almost crashed him.

It was this same fuel attendant he was going to attack that ran to attempt halting the car, by which time it fortunately landed in a ditch.

A video of the incident went viral and attracted reactions after it was shared on South Africa LIVE's Facebook page on Friday.

It was posted with the caption: "The fuel attendant kindly asks the motorist to move his vehicle to the other side because they are scrubbing the floor, the driver got pissed off and wanted to attack the poor guy!"

Social media users seem to hold a common view that it was karma that taught the man a lesson.

One Christelle Viljoen commented: "And he got attacked by his car instead!"

Milton Dube also wrote: "Instant karma."

Mandla Ishard Mkhonza added: "life teaches...don't under estimate the power of God. Everyone is as important as you!!"

Watch the video below: