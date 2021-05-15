Man commits suicide after newly wedded wife denied him sex

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred at Somabula in Zimbabwe on Tuesday last week.

Councillor Adam Shava who is reported to have confirmed the incident disclosed that the deceased walked out of his bedroom after a misunderstanding ensued between him and his 18-year-old wife over sex.

Reports say his wife, Sarah Mazambatate woke up about an hour later to check up on him, only to find him hanging on a Msasa tree branch within their compound.

The Herald reported that the case was then reported to Gweru Rural Police Station under sudden death report RBR number 4703082.

Meanwhile, in similar news, a Ghanaian man has recounted how consistent sexual abuses he suffered while he was just seven years old left him mentally and emotionally traumatised that he had to masturbate six good times everyday and even had sex with a goat.

According to the man identified only as Enoch, the act has taken a toll on his sexual and adult life, and he is still struggling to recover.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Friday, the disturbed man said his female abuser was a Junior High School pupil at the time of the abuse.

She took advantage of Enoch for years to satisfy her sexual urge, a development which he said left a “terrible” effect on his mental health.

He added that the sexual encounters with the said female abuser kept haunting him that he resorted to masturbation during his adolescent period, Myjoyonline.com reported.

“I can’t recall how long the act took place but it went on for a long time and it turned me into something else during my teenage years.

“I was a very shy boy but I could masturbate about six times a day [I did that] through to secondary school. And I even had sex with a goat at a point,” he told host Kojo Yankson as quoted by the news website.

Although the abuse occurred decades ago, Enoch revealed that it has not been easy dealing with its effects to date.

As his narration sparked reactions from other listeners of the Super Morning Show, a caller who identified himself as Emmanuel suggested that employers must relax the rigid rules that they impose on their housekeepers.

“Sometimes when we get domestic workers at home, we tend to forget that they are also human beings who have certain feelings. You keep a 20 or 25-year-old girl at home and ask them not to go out or do anything that youthful people do apart from your dedicated service at home.