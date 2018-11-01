Man found guilty of raping neighbour's pregnant goat

news

A Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s court in Winterveldt, South Africa has reportedly found a 33-year-old man guilty of raping his neighbour’s goat, and he is awaiting his sentencing scheduled for Tuesday, November 20.

Feselani Mcube is reported to have been arrested in the early hours of August 9, Women’s Day after he was caught in the bestial act.

SPCA inspector, Mishack Matlou who reportedly confirmed the incident to newsmen is quoted as saying: “During the court hearing which was concluded in October, Mcube appeared emotionless when he was cross-examined about the act.”

The convict will remain in custody until the day of sentencing because, according to police spokesperson Captain Samuel Sebola, the court upheld SPCA’s opposition to his bail application.

The convict was tried on a charge of bestiality following the sexual assault on neighbour’s pregnant goat.

Bestiality, according to some South African media has become rampant in the country, especially with men being the culprits in most cases.

For now, Mcube remains in suspense as the court prepares to announce his fate on his next appearance date.