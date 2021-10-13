A video circulating online shows the feeble-looking man sitting on the floor while being surround by other people at the eatery.
Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)
A man who was accused of poisoning his friend’s drink and food at a restaurant was forced to taste them, and he became weak and started vomiting shortly after.
One of the men reportedly alleged that he saw the suspect remove something from his pocket and put it into his friend’s drink before covering it back surreptitiously.
The video further shows angry bystanders beating him up as he rolls on the floor until a man believed to be the security guard of the place came to his rescue.
A Nigerian man identified on Twitter as @DangoteOfData posted a video of the incident on the microblogging site.
“This guy went to the eatery with his friend and the friend took an excuse to use the restroom, before he returned, this man on the floor had poisoned his drink. Someone saw him and alerted the friend. Now they ask him to eat and drink from the friend’s portion but he refused,” the Twitter user captioned the video.
What remains unclear is what became of the suspect after he was rescued from the irate bystanders.
