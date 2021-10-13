Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

One of the men reportedly alleged that he saw the suspect remove something from his pocket and put it into his friend’s drink before covering it back surreptitiously.

The video further shows angry bystanders beating him up as he rolls on the floor until a man believed to be the security guard of the place came to his rescue.

A Nigerian man identified on Twitter as @DangoteOfData posted a video of the incident on the microblogging site.

“This guy went to the eatery with his friend and the friend took an excuse to use the restroom, before he returned, this man on the floor had poisoned his drink. Someone saw him and alerted the friend. Now they ask him to eat and drink from the friend’s portion but he refused,” the Twitter user captioned the video.