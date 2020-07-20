Respectful man loses lucrative job after referring to interviewer as 'uncle'

A desperate Nigerian jobseeker who allegedly referred to his potential employer as uncle lost the job despite the endearment.

According to blogger and investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, the job was reportedly meant to see him earn N200k (Ghs2963) if the young man had been successful, however his attempt to be informal caused him the offer.

READ ALSO: “I slept with 10 men as part of the initiation process” - 19-year-old cultist confesses

Kemi Olunloyo wrote; “A man lost a N200K per month job at my brother’s company in Lekki. He was the best-qualified candidate. He lost the opportunity simply because he called my brother “Uncle” during the interview. Stop addressing people with titles you feel comfortable with. RESPECT” she wrote on Twitter.