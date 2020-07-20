The convict, Ramsey BethAnn Bearse who was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014 pleaded guilty to one count of possessing material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct in December 2019.

She initially claimed the photos were meant for her husband.

Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, Miss Kentucky in 2014 and ex-science teacher

The ex-science teacher was arrested in December 2018 after the boy's parent found the photos of Bearse on his phone.

She was sentenced on Tuesday after she admitted to exchanging photos with the student on Snapchat between August and October 2018.

The 29-year-old was also sentenced to an additional 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender for life, according to Kanawha Assistant Prosecutor Meshell Jarrett.

She is reported as saying that she accepted 'full responsibility' for her actions.

The ex-beauty queen turned science teacher told the court that she continued to sext the boy when he asked for more sexual photos because she "was afraid not to appease him".

“Since I am the adult, and he was just a teenager, it is my fault, and I accept full blame for the situation,” Bearse said in December last year. “So that’s how I’m guilty of this crime. I messed up big-time.”

Aside from the prison sentence and other auxiliary penalties, Bearse lost her job as a Year 8 science teacher at the Kanawha County school district as a result of the scandal.