Antonio Wilson is said to have allegedly murdered Fabiola Thomas, a Nigerian, for refusing to marry him.

Thomas' roommate discovered her body in the bathtub at the Atlanta Newtown Apartments and alerted police.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the police, Thomas and Wilson met on the dating app, Plenty of Fish.

'They met a few times,' Thompson said. '[It was] nothing serious.'

Police spokesman Sean Thompson said the killing was in connection to Thomas rejecting the idea of them getting married.

A warrant indicates Wilson planned to give Thomas an engagement ring, but Thomas said she didn’t want him coming to her house.

Police could not release any details of how Thomas was murdered, but stated that her body had signs of trauma.

Thompson said Wilson is scheduled for arraignment at his first court appearance next week, according to the Mailonline.