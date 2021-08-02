RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Kind-hearted man offers to relocate schoolboy to Canada after he ate fufu on ‘our day’

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A kindhearted man has offered to adopt the Ghanaian little schoolboy whose photos went viral, showing him eating fufu on vacation day popularly known as ‘our day’, and take him to Canada.

Kind-hearted man offers to relocate schoolboy to Canada after he ate fufu on ‘our day’
Kind-hearted man offers to relocate schoolboy to Canada after he ate fufu on ‘our day’

His fufu eating photos went viral last week, the same week in which Oswald, the 9-year-old class 4 pupil turned popular following a petition he had written to his mother to remind her of providing for a memorable ‘our day’ celebration for him.

Recommended articles

His letter touched the hearts of many Ghanaians and organisations who stormed the Dansoman-based school of the boy to mark the day with him and other schoolmates. They made various donations to him, including educational materials.

Reports say Oswald and her parents have however in turn donated the gifts to an orphanage.

Ironically, on the day that Oswald was being showered with a lot of gifts, another pupil somewhere was marking the ‘our day’ in his own small way.

READ ALSO: Gardener runs "mad" after lady he took home turned into goat: “I met the beautiful lady at market”

Following the circulation of pictures of him eating fufu to make himself happy on the day, it came to light subsequently that the youngster has been living with his alleged mentally ill mother.

The boy is reported as saying that he had wanted to eat rice on the ‘our day’ but it was impossible, so decided to take fufu to school.

His plight touched the hearts of many social media users, some of who made some donations to him. Another social media user identified as Musa Ghana has also vowed to adopt and relocate the fufu eating pupil to Canada.

Fufu in itself is not a poor man’s food, so it is unclear why people seem to be empathizing with the schoolboy for taking school. If it is because he is living with his alleged mentally ill mother, that may be understandable.

Oswald, his mother and Mrs Appiah grateful to Kidi and brands for Our Day support.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex