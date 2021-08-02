Kind-hearted man offers to relocate schoolboy to Canada after he ate fufu on ‘our day’

His letter touched the hearts of many Ghanaians and organisations who stormed the Dansoman-based school of the boy to mark the day with him and other schoolmates. They made various donations to him, including educational materials.

Reports say Oswald and her parents have however in turn donated the gifts to an orphanage.

Ironically, on the day that Oswald was being showered with a lot of gifts, another pupil somewhere was marking the ‘our day’ in his own small way.

Following the circulation of pictures of him eating fufu to make himself happy on the day, it came to light subsequently that the youngster has been living with his alleged mentally ill mother.

The boy is reported as saying that he had wanted to eat rice on the ‘our day’ but it was impossible, so decided to take fufu to school.

His plight touched the hearts of many social media users, some of who made some donations to him. Another social media user identified as Musa Ghana has also vowed to adopt and relocate the fufu eating pupil to Canada.