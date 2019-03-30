Man pours DDT into family’s evening meal

According to his wife, Afia Adowa, she had a little misunderstanding with her husband and had to leave the house but came late so could not prepare supper.

“My friend called Fati gave me fufu for the evening, but my children told me they won’t eat so I decided to go and bring a torchlight but when I came, I realised the colour of the soup had changed.

“He denied it when I confronted him but he was drunk so the container of the DDT fell in the bowl and that was what helped me to know something had gone wrong,” she said in an interview with Adom News.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Mr Buobu, who showed no sign of remorse, admitted he wanted to kill his wife in an interview with Adom News.

“I intentionally did it because she refused to cook for me after I went to drink and I was angry because she wanted to eat food from another woman without cooking for me,” he said.

The man is currently in police custody to assist in investigations.

The duo is said to have been married for 23 years and have six children.

Source: Adom News