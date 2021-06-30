Man reports in-laws to police for tricking him into marrying transgender woman

The man who is a resident of Kanpur City, in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, recently visited a local police station to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the aforementioned.

His complaint is that they deliberately failed to mention to him that the woman was transgender before their marriage on April 28.

The man whose name has been withheld said he and his family felt deceived to marry his wife without first knowing her original gender until he recently took her to a gynecologist for a checkup.

According to him, his wife’s genitals were not fully developed and she was unable to get intimate with him.

After returning from the gynecologist, he went to a police station to file a complaint against all the people he thought were in the position to have revealed the secret to him but failed to do so.

Police Inspector Kunj Bihari Mishra reportedly told India.com: “A resident of Shastri Nagar married a woman from the Panki area of the district.

“After their marriage, the bride was found uncomfortable in making relationships with the groom and told him that she had health issues. As the days passed, the man began to suspect that something was amiss. He finally took his wife to a gynecologist for a check-up who confirmed that she was transgender.