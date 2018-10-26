Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Man reveals that guys steal used panties for juju

A good samaritan has exposed a new trend where guys steal panties belonging to girls they sleep with ad turn round to sell on the black market for 200K.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man reveals that guys steal used panties for juju play

The good samaritan

Some people do not care for whatever means to make money even if it harms others. In this vine, a guy cautions all ladies to be careful because their panties are being bought for black magic.

A viral video on Instagram, a guy talks of how people are desperate to be successful in life by all means and how worrying this is becoming. He further went to cite a new trend where guys steal panties belonging to girls they sleep with ad turn round to sell on the black market for 200K.

READ ALSO: Girl caught giving boyfriend oral in prison chapel

He advised girls to take a maximum number of two panties to a guy’s house. So that they can be accounted for unlike sending a lot of panties. If one should go missing, it will be unusual to suspect your boyfriend of such theft.

The need to be rich and famous is very contagious and social media seems to be an aggravating this phenomenon. Please beware and trust no one!

WATCH VIDEO HERE: (swipe for more videos)

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

CCTV catches housemaid having sex and maltreating baby CCTV catches housemaid having sex and maltreating baby
13-year-old rape victim gives birth to a set of triplets 13-year-old rape victim gives birth to a set of triplets
This ‘SAY NO TO DRUGS’ campaign is the best on the Internet now This ‘SAY NO TO DRUGS’ campaign is the best on the Internet now
Girl caught giving boyfriend oral in prison chapel Girl caught giving boyfriend oral in prison chapel
Woman gives birth all by herself whilst in a moving car Woman gives birth all by herself whilst in a moving car
Woman smuggle drugs through baby’s anus to her jailbird husband Woman smuggle drugs through baby’s anus to her jailbird husband

Recommended Videos

Rev. Obofour flaunts his wife's "big butt" in front of his church Rev. Obofour flaunts his wife's "big butt" in front of his church
Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church
Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online



Top Articles

1 Girl caught giving boyfriend oral in prison chapelbullet
2 CCTV catches housemaid having sex and maltreating babybullet
3 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
4 13-year-old rape victim gives birth to a set of tripletsbullet
5 Afia Schwarzenegger reminds Menzgold customers of how their...bullet
6 Woman smuggle drugs through baby’s anus to her jailbird husbandbullet
7 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life...bullet
8 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is...bullet
9 Check out the ultimate rape-prevention kit for womenbullet
10 Woman gives birth all by herself whilst in a moving carbullet

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
3 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
4 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
5 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
6 Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescuedbullet
7 Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his churchbullet
8 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
9 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet
10 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet

Filla

Wigs for vaginas introduced on the market
Wigs for vaginas introduced on the market
Man accused of raping two-week-old baby appears in court
Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church (VIDEO)
Siblings remanded for incest in Elmina
X
Advertisement