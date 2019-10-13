The deceased, who is said to be in his 30s, died whiles relaxing with his friends at a popular drinking spot in the area.

According to the Assembly member for the Kyirapatre Electoral area, Bismarck Osei Tutu, the deceased was found, “the thunder had struck him and part of his clothes was burnt,” reports Citinewsroom.com.

Police have since conveyed the corpse of the man to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue, reports indicate

Lightning is discharge of electrical current as a result of an imbalance between the electrical charge of the clouds and the Earth’s surface.

It is a powerful and spectacular natural phenomenon, and usually occurs when there is a difference in voltage of 30,000 V or higher, which exceeds the inherent resistance.