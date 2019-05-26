Though details of the wedding are sketchy, location and where the wedding took place is unknown, but photos were shared.

The photos from the white wedding have been making waves online and all most people can do is wish him luck in the new chapter of his life.

Elsewhere, another man, identified as Master Ejindu, has wedded two women same day in a Pentecostal Church at the Agbala Amangudu, Abariba area of Abia State.

Ejindu tied the knot with the two women: Miss Oyediya and Ebere at the weekend.

Ejindu wedded his two wives in the church on Sunday after their traditional wedding on Saturday in the presence of the three families