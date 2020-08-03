According to the lady who only gave her name as Diamond, she was punished by other Ghanaians in Saudi Arabia for dating a foreigner.

She told musician A-Plus during a phone call on Facebook that she was sleeping when the men stormed the room after her roommate opened the door for them.

The distraught lady suspected that her colleague reported her affair with the foreigner to the male authorities resulting in the abuse that went viral on social media.

Diamond admitted in her conversation with A-Plus that there is a law in the country against fornication but it is not strictly adhered to and one is only punished when caught.

Interestingly, she accused one of the men who came to flog her in her room of having attempted to date her but she refused, a claim which if true, explains the energy with which the man is seen flogging a crying woman of the same nationality as him in a foreign land.

She further explained how women who go to Saudi Arabia without legal documents to stay in the country are abused regularly most often by their own compatriots.

Reports say Diamond is currently at a deportation camp with 16 other women awaiting deportation.