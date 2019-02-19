The incident reportedly happened in an area of Nigeria’s Lagos state recently.

In the video, the angry bare-chested man could be seen hitting the IKEDC staff in the face with bare fisticuffs as they wrestle.

Interestingly other occupants of the house in concerned, both male and female could be seen standing by and watching the fight without attempting separate them.

As if the intent was to kill the IKEDC staff, the man could be seen running into his room, and returning with a machete with which he hit the electricity official several times in an extremely hostile manner.

At this point, the women who feared that the man could end up killing the IKEDC staff are heard screaming.

Watch the heart-breaking video below: