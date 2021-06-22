RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Manasseh Azuri should "bring down" Mensah Otabil, not Heward-Mills or Zoomlion – A Plus fumes

Andreas Kamasah

Manasseh Azure Awuni has incurred the wrath of musician-turned-politician Kwame A Plus following his investigative report in which some pastors made some damning allegations against Bishop Dag Heward-Mills.

In the report which went viral and created a huge controversy a few weeks ago, the said ex-pastors of the Light House Chapel International claimed among other things that they have become miserable after many years of working with the church organization.

According to them, the church failed to pay their Social Security National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions or make any plans for their future to depend on in their old age.

The said pastors are reportedly in court litigating with the Light House Chapel International over some of their concerns.

After Manasseh Azure’s report published in The Fourth Estate online newspaper where he is the Editor-in-chief, some people including a fellow journalist Paul Adom Otchere criticised him, accusing him of unprofessionalism which has defamed a renowned man of God.

Currently, Bishop Heward-Mills is in the news over a comment he claimed to have made while preaching about twenty years ago, which was critical of Asantehene Osei Tutu II.

The said old video has surfaced online and angered loyalists of the Asantehene who have threatened to destroy all the Light House Chapel International church branches in the Ashanti region although the pastor has apologized to their king.

Although it is unclear if Manasseh Azure is behind the uploading of the controversial video which has created a lot of disaffection for Bishop Heward-Mills, A Plus has descended heavily on the journalist, saying he is on a witch-hunting spree.

According to him, if Manasseh was fair-minded and has the good of Ghana at heart as he claims, he would have shed light on the alleged wrongdoings of his pastor Dr. Mensah Otabil first.

“Nobody can bring you down!!! If Manasseh Azuri wants to bring someone down it shouldn’t be Dag or Zoomlion. It must rather be his pastor whose understanding of running a bank is where money is coming from and where it is going.

“Thus, when money came from The Bank of Ghana to rescue a collapsing bank, it went straight into their pockets.

“Your pastor must be in jail by now! You can’t talk about your pastor who has caused financial loss to the state but you can serialise an internal issue. #Hypocrisy Leave Dag alone!” A Plus wrote on his Facebook page.

The vociferous politician went further to make another post saying: “Capital Bank where Pastor Mensah Otabil, the man who prefers watching animal to Ghanaian media was the board chairman was also ranked the best bank in Ghana.

“One year later the so-called best bank collapsed!! It was later reported that he and his executives at the bank had caused the state to lose 610 million Ghana Cedis physical cash which was given to them by the Bank of Ghana. Forget about rankings!

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

