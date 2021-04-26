Man’s testicles finally freed from broken plastic chair thanks to 'carpenter' & his saw

The obviously suffering man is seen seated while naked with his legs wide opened to enable a successful ‘surgery’ without causing further harm to arguably the most precious part of his body.

The video has ignited hilarious reactions on social media platforms with many people wondering how he got himself into that difficult situation in the first place.

In other news, a newly wedded wife who has realised that the size of his husband’s manhood is not something she can cope with for the rest of her life has asked a court to dissolve the marriage.

The Nigerian lady identified as Aisha Dannupuwa has reportedly filed divorce processes at the Sharia court to end her one-week-old marriage because ‘she can’t come and die’.

According to a report by Dailytimes.ng, the mother of three told the court that she simply cannot continue to endure the nightmarish pain during sex just because of her husband’s overendowed penis.

She reportedly decided to marry another man after her first marriage failed, but she appears to have jumped out of a frying pan and landed in the fire.

In her statement to the court, Aisha revealed that she first moved into her parents’ house and finally into her husband’s home as tradition demands, and there, they had sexual intercourse which was not a pleasant experience at all.

“When he came, we had sex but the experience was a nightmare.

“Instead of enjoying the sex, it turned out to be something else because his penis was too big,” she told the court.

She further disclosed that the first sexual encounter with her new husband left her private part in pain and she had to take some native medication prepared by her mother who assured and encouraged her that she would get used to the ‘bazooka’.

“Two days later when he came to visit me, we had sex again; but the experience was too much to bear.

It was then I knew that I could not continue with the marriage because of the size of his penis,” she added.

It is reported that the husband has confirmed Aisha’s concern and acknowledged that he indeed has a manhood that is not meant for just any woman.