Married Ghanaian lady raped by her mad ex-boyfriend says "I enjoyed his sex better” than hubby's

In our numerous talks, whenever I passed by his area, he wouldn't stop telling me how much he loves and misses. I didn't tell my husband about all this.

I have been married to a very wonderful, young man, for three years, and I just found out that I am seven weeks pregnant. On the 12th of February, 2017, my husband travelled for three weeks. And on that same day, I called in sick, at work. But I wasn't sick. I needed the day off.

I took my friend home, to shower. I changed his clothes and gave him new sandals. I took him to the Barbering shop to have his hair cut. I had earlier on, discussed him with a former colleague at school, who is now a medical doctor at the 37 Military Hospital, to do a round-up checkup, on him. I brought him back home from the hospital, cooked for him, entertained him for hours until it was late.

That evening, he forced himself on me and raped me. Well, I don't know if it was 'all' rape, because I gave in to him at a point in my struggle, willingly. He apologized to me afterwards and then told me he hadn't been with anyone else, since he stopped schooling. I dropped him off at his usual junction, and then, that was that: I tried to stay away from him. I haven't stopped paying for his feeding (through Mobile money) every week - to two food vendors. And, I mostly call them to know about how he is doing.

I think I might be carrying his baby. My husband is happy about our first pregnancy, but I am totally confused. I certainly did not tell him about the events that took place, and I don't plan on doing so, however, I think I have started developing feelings for my friend.