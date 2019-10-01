The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has reportedly found guilty of professional misconduct a medical doctor identified as Koji after he surgically cut off the kidneys of one Isa Hamma, (now deceased) without first explaining to him the nature of the surgery.

It appears that the initial purpose of the surgery as told to the patient was not to remove his kidneys.

However, in the course of the delicate surgical operation, Dr Koji mistakenly cut off the ignorant patient’s kidneys which resulted in fatal complications ostensibly leading to the death of Isa Hamma.

According to gistreel.com, Prof. Abba Hassan, the chairman of the Tribunal sitting of MCDN declared him guilty of gross negligence and professional misconduct and further struck his name from the MDCN register.

READ ALSO: Patrick Obahiagbon’s message to Nigeria on its Independence Day might render your dictionary useless

Reports say he has been in practice(housemanship) from 2012 to 2016 during which period he committed the fatal error.