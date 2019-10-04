A Nigerian medical doctor, Dr Oluwole Yusuf who disclosed this dangerous trend has warned of consequent irritation and inflammation among other diseases that users are prone to.

“Toothpaste is caustic and too abrasive for a sensitive body part like the vagina and using such on it can destroy the organisms meant to protect the vagina from possible infections.

“When the vagina can no longer protect itself, the body is prone to infections which could later destroy the tubes and block the chances of getting pregnant,’’ he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Dr Oluwole urged women to have confidence in themselves and avoid succumbing to body shaming by some insensitive men.

“If a man tells you that you are too lose down there and you want to ruin your future because of that, he will eventually leave you for another.

“Be confident in yourself and allow your body to be the way it is,” he added.

Well, come to think of it, would the men ever stop complaining if their women are “too lose down there” while there are other options outside?

Dr Oluwole said all hope is not lost for women in that kind of situation.

“There are different healthy exercises or practices that can be done that will slowly tighten the vagina without posing a threat to the woman.

“Kegel exercise and Yoga exercise are part of the exercises that can make the vagina tight without engaging in harmful practices,’’ he advised.