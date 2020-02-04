The green and gold tracks are a shift system introduced by the Ghana Education Service over the past two years as part of the Free Senior High School programme.

The shift system is meant to enable all students who qualify for Senior High School to get enrolled in the face of inadequate infrastructure to accommodate the high number of beneficiaries.

In a TV3 news report, Ivy Lartey said her Uncle advised her to use the three-month stay-at-home period to work and raise funds while she waits for her turn to resume school.

Ivy and her fellow students on the gold track vacated on December 19, 2019, and are expected to resume on March 1, 2020.

She described the shift system as stressful, saying it is not enjoyable to stay home for almost three months while others are in school.

Currently, she works and earns a daily wage of between forty to fifty Ghana cedis but she is not fulfilled because she yearns to attend extra classes, but her parents do not have the wherewithal.

The GES’s earlier promise to organise extra classes for double-track students when on vacation but that seems to be in limbo.

Watch the video report below: