The actor cum politician chose to celebrate the day with widows within his constituency to put a smile on their faces.

John Dumelo shared photos on Facebook, some of which show him interacting with the widows, cutting the birthday cake and gifting them presents among other things.

“I spent my birthday with widows in the Ayawaso west Constituency yesterday. We cut my birthday cake and had drinks as well. God bless their hearts. ❤️ #idey4u,” the 36-year-old wrote on Facebook.

See more photos below:

Photos: John Dumelo celebrates birthday with widows in Ayawaso West Wuguon constituency

