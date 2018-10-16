Pulse.com.gh logo
Meet the dog undergoing training to become ‘zoomlion’


  • Published:
Meet the dog undergoing training to become ‘zoomlion’ play

'Zoomlion' dog and it's owner

Dogs can be sometimes a nuisance especially when they meddle with the dustbins littering everywhere. This man has found a solution for his dog found of overturning rubbish bins.

A hilarious video has popped up of a man disciplining his very errant dog. It seems the dog decided to play roughshod with the rubbish bin at home which resulted in a huge mess.

READ ALSO: Check out how this lady held her bridal shower in a river with her friends

To make sure the dog has learnt his lesson, his owner mad scavenge the heap of waste by itself. It’s almost tear-jerking to see the expression on the dogs face until you take in the determination of its owner and the whole situation turns into the most comical video of the day.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram

People got no chill o

A post shared by GHPage#emo#4oCi##Com (@ghpagedotcom) on

 

