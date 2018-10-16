Meet the dog undergoing training to become ‘zoomlion’

It seem thse dog decided to play roughshod with the rubbish bin at home which resulted in a huge mess. To make sure the dog has learnt his lesson, his owner mad scavenge the heap of waste by itself.
A hilarious video has popped up of a man disciplining his very errant dog. It seems the dog decided to play roughshod with the rubbish bin at home which resulted in a huge mess.
READ ALSO: Check out how this lady held her bridal shower in a river with her friends
To make sure the dog has learnt his lesson, his owner mad scavenge the heap of waste by itself. It’s almost tear-jerking to see the expression on the dogs face until you take in the determination of its owner and the whole situation turns into the most comical video of the day.