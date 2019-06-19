A female Ghanaian teacher who has gone viral online for sewing her pupils’ torn uniforms has underscored the above assertion.

The lovely teacher identified as Naomi Awomeh teaches in a school at Kubease near Ejisu in the Ashanti region.

According to reports, she spends her free days and times sewing worn-out uniforms of her pupils, just to make them look as presentable as she would love to see them.

Interestingly, while she patches their uniforms for them, she teaches them the sewing at same time. She does all these for the pupils free of charge.

Naomi’s story went viral online after one Facebook user, Emmanuel Kobea posted her photo on social media.

He captioned the photo: "One of my daughters in the Lord, Awomeh Naomi teaches at Kubease near Ejisu. She learnt dressmaking during her vacations while in college. She in turn, teaches her pupils needle work and patches their worn-out uniforms during breaks."

