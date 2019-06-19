‘Tallest’ man laments about how no lady wants to marry him, employers reject him because of his height

A Nigerian man considered unofficially as the tallest man in the country had tough time finding a woman to spend his life with, because ladies are uncomfortable with his height.

“Many ladies run away from me as a result of my height; so finding a wife, for a long time, was tough,” he is quoted as saying in an interview with The Nation.

The 44-year-old man identified as Oladimeji who is 7ft.4 inches remained single and searched for a life partner for several years before finally coming by one who is interested in him, and they are reportedly preparing to tie the knot.

“She was one of my fans. She came to me and said she wanted to be my friend; and during that process, I proposed to her and she accepted. We are planning our engagement soon,” he revealed.

Apparently, Oladimeji’s height has been more or less a disability to him as finding a shoe on the market in Nigeria to buy is his problem, because he reportedly wears size 53.

Additionally, with his ‘extraordinary’ height, he cannot sit in commercial vehicle or just any ordinary car.

He said: “Some years ago, I had a jeep that I took to a panel-beater to help adjust the seat, so it would be convenient for me to drive."

As if it was his fault to be tall, Oladimeji said employers reject him because of his height, despite his certificate.

“I only got a two-year contract job with the Lagos State Government because it was difficult for me to get a regular job, even though I had the qualification and could excel. They turned me down because of my height. Today, I am into business, buying and selling and my customers have been very supportive. I also do modeling and I’m into entertainment,” he added.

With all the above-mentioned difficulties, life has been tough for Oladimeji who has accused the Nigerian government of abandoning him instead of making good use of his unique height.

“None. I once visited the Lagos State Tourism Board and they promised to make me Tourism Ambassador in Lagos, but they’re yet to make good that promised. Government is paying little attention to the creative industry. If I am the tallest out of 200 million people, then I should be celebrated and supported.”