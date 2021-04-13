Meet the Mundari tribe of South Sudan where cow urine serves as hair dye & bathing water (video)

It has also been disclosed that, due to the distance from a source of water, the Mundari people sometimes resort to the use of cow urine to bathe instead of water.

They are one of the cattle rearing tribes of South Sudan out of 64 tribes.

They are part of the Nilotic group of languages spoken in Egypt, Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, and Tanzania.

The name Nilotic was derived from the River Nile or the Nile region of Africa where the said countries are located.