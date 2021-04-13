RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Meet the Mundari tribe of South Sudan where cow urine serves as hair dye & bathing water (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

In Mundari, a tribe in Juba, the capital of South Sudan where the people live in cattle camps, cow urine is a precious resource as residents bathe, wash their faces and decorate their hair with it.

Meet the Mundari tribe of South Sudan where people bathe with cow urine

Pulse Ghana

Cow dung is generally known to be a useful resource as it serves as fertilizer for agricultural purposes but in Mundari, both the cow dung and urine are like gold.

Recommended articles

Men monitor the cattle, and as soon as they notice they are urinating, they hurry to place their heads under the animal and soak their heads in the urine and then clean their faces with the liquid excreta.

According to them, the urine serves as a dye that changes their hair colour, something that their women admire so much and it makes them fall in love with their men who carry such hair.

READ ALSO: Amputee ‘pure water’ seller gets help from politician to leave the street

It has also been disclosed that, due to the distance from a source of water, the Mundari people sometimes resort to the use of cow urine to bathe instead of water.

They are one of the cattle rearing tribes of South Sudan out of 64 tribes.

They are part of the Nilotic group of languages spoken in Egypt, Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, and Tanzania.

The name Nilotic was derived from the River Nile or the Nile region of Africa where the said countries are located.

In South Sudan which is estimated to have about 12 million cattle believed to be among the highest number in Africa, the number of cattle you own determines your wealth and not the amount of cash in your bank account.

It is jokingly said that the country has as many cattle as the number of people that make up its population.

Ghanaian vlogger, Mode Maya spent a good time inside the Mundari cattle camp and lifted the veil on their beautiful but less known culture.

Watch the video below for more interesting facts about the Mundari people:

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Even if you don’t like traditional wedding, you’ll fall in love with 2018 Miss Malaika Ghana winner, Mimi's dress

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]