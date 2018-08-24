news

Member of Kenya’s parliament for Kapseret constituency in the Uasin Gishu County, MP Oscar Sudi is currently in court after being sued by some voters for allegedly forging certificates to force his way into the legislature.

The lawmaker was reportedly sued by some voters who accused him of having presented a fake Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2013 based on which he became a lawmaker in the East African country’s national assembly.

Meanwhile, Tuko.co.ke reported that its investigations have revealed that, Part of Sudi Oscar Kipchumba's education background on his membership profile in parliament indicated he attended Ngeria Primary School between 2003 and 2006 and attained the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education.

The news website added that the same profile which was pulled down leaving the education background empty unlike for other legislators, also showed Sudi attended Highway High School between 2003 and 2006 and got a KCSE certificate.

It goes without saying that the lawmaker must have cut some corners to obtain his basic and high school certificates without necessarily having attended the schools for the mandatory eight years.

It might be based on the same fake certificate that Oscar Sudi got admission into Kenya Institute of Management between 2007 and 2008 and obtained diploma in Business Management.

Reports say the case has been pending in court for some time now without any news about its proceeding, but hopefully, with the latest revelation it migh be given the needed attention.