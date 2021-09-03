Mum has slept with almost all men in our area; "I don’t know who to report her to" – 19-year-old man

His difficulty is that he does not “know how to confront her or who to report her to”, so he and his two siblings are just uncomfortable but have no option but to be silent.

He took to social media to voice out his frustration and seek advice on what to do.

“Please I want to be hidden. I am 19 and the first son of my single mom, I think my mum is about 40 or so. She has 3 of us and we all live in a one room self-contain apartment in Lagos while my mum sells in a small shop in a big market.

“I am 19 but I am not blind, I am not too young to notice what my mum is doing. She is so smart that she doesn’t allow any of us see what she does but I know she is not clean… Everybody on my street is talking about her, even when I walk on the street, people look at me somehow.

“One day I asked some of my male friends on the street that what exactly is happening, it was then they opened up to me that they do see my mum in their compounds on several occasion. One of them said even his elder brother has several times sent him out of the house to go and relax outside because my mum came around.

“Since then, I started trailing her movement and then I realized that they were saying the truth. Almost every guy on our street has slept with my mum, even old men that are close to their graves. It’s so shameful and disgusting.

“The problem now is that I don’t even know how to confront her or who to report her to, we stopped going to church and even stopped visiting family members. Instead, she is making plans for us to move to a Big flat soon and even talking about buying a car.