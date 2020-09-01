The popular businessman has been recognised for his contribution towards Business Development in Ghana.

Blackstar Line Cooperative Credit Union, in conjunction with the Marcus Garvey Foundation, presented two plaques to NAM 1 for his contribution to Business Development with his list of entities.

Interestingly, the plaques designed in a form of African Map has the bold inscription “men who are in earnest are not afraid of consequences”.

NAM 1 receives prestigious award for contribution to Business Development in Ghana

It didn’t end there! NAM 1 was further eulogised for making efforts to unite the African front and for instituting practical socio-economic cooperation that would in turn provide jobs for the majority of the people.

The over five institutions under the umbrella entity believed that NAM 1 has great prospects despite the challenges with Menzgold, hence he deserved recognition.