Saturday, September 12 marks exactly two years since the collapse of Menzgold, and as part of the second-anniversary commemoration, NAM1 took to Twitter to pat himself and his team on the back, saying despite the challenges, they keep chalking a lot of successes too.

He made a video of a large tract of land he claimed to be 4000 plots meant for what he referred to as an upcoming smart city.

What is even more interesting is his disclosure that 500 out of the 4000 plots named Xylofone Hill have been reserved for the aggrieved customers out of a goodwill.

“12th Sept. 2018 in retrospect, we’re pained by the many losses we count. Refreshingly, we celebrate many successes. We commemorate today with over 4,000plots ENVISIONED new smart city coming up. As a goodwill gesture, 500 residential plots are reserved for Menzgold customer,” NAM1 captioned the video posted on Twitter.

Watch below, the video of the 4000-plot earmarked for the envisioned Xylofon Hill: