Never trust women; she returned my ring after 8 years of engagement – Heartbroken man

The South African identified as Faku Mpolweni took to social media to advise men against trusting women.

“She returned my ring today after 8 years of engagement yonke. Never trust women,” he tweeted.

Well, it appears that Twitter users who he thought he could take consolation from have rather learned their support to the lady who jilted her.

Some of them, even including men thought it took the woman too long to break his heart.

Read some Twitter reactions below:

@justkholii__: hats off to her for giving you 8 years.

@essamokoena: She didn’t want to have a Ph.D. in Engagement Sciences.

@Inenekazi_: Imagine being engaged for 8 years. You were wasting her time nawe.

@I_am_Bucie: My brother you had no intention of marrying this woman, to begin with, you might not know it today but you’ll know it someday. You might have loved her but it wasn’t enough for you to marry her 8years is a very long time. I’m sorry that you’re hurt.

@Ke_Assegaai: Fr imagine 8 years of engagement? Not even a university course takes that long.

@IamKhanyah: I would have pawned it instead of returning it.