Newly wedded couple brutalises friend for allegedly stealing money sprayed on them during wedding

The woman identified as Iniubong Essien claims her friend, Aniedi and her husband, Uduak Godwin Nseobot aka King Pele, a Councillor representing Southern II, Ward 6 in Ibiono Ibom LGA abducted and stripped her naked before brutalising her.

The said wedding reportedly happened on November 3, 2018 in Usenten of the state.

The victim claimed that she was stripped naked, and while a rope was tied around her waist, she was battered with sticks and stones. She was further paraded round the village, all upon the instruction of Uduak Godwin Nseobot aka King Pele, the local council lawmaker.

Iniubong Essien is quoted as saying: “They broke bottles on my head and assaulted me. And my nude pictures were taken by the Councillor and the people and shared on social media.”

Meanwhile, according to gistreel.com, the victim’s lawyers, Bailey Chambers, have reportedly written a strongly worded petition to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State CID, alleging assault, battery and threat to life as well as attempted murder of their client.

Narrating her ordeal further, Iniubong Essien is quoted as saying: “Being a friend of the bride, I helped her to sell the uniforms (aso-ebi) to our fellow friends and I attended the wedding and assisted in serving food while one of the friends of the bride, Gloria, assisted the couple in picking money sprayed on them during the nuptial dance. The service point was at the back of the hall.

And I left in the company of other friends when they were giving the vote of thanks, because I had another traditional wedding to attend in the same neighbourhood. ‘’The day after the event, I was invited to the couple’s home at Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, and I informed them that I would not be able to visit them and jokingly told them to continue to enjoy their honeymoon and that I would see them later and render account of the wedding uniforms I handled for them.

I was still resting on the bed when Aniedi came and knocked and I opened the door for her, and she came in and thanked me for my support during their wedding. She then invited me to come and meet the husband who was in the car with Gloria and one other person. ‘’When I got to the car, they asked me to enter and I said it was an opportunity for me to go the ATM so that I could withdraw the money and give to them, which I did. But instead of taking me back to my house, Pele (friend’s husband) took me to the village, and he started calling people and, immediately, a crowd gathered, and they started asking me to confess where I kept the money.

And I asked them which money? At this point he (Nseobot) was grinding charcoal to rub on my body, and he ordered his boys to strip me. And his PA told him, ‘Where is your gun? Let us finish this woman, whether she has not heard about Pele in Eket’. The PA added that nothing would happen if l was killed as his boss had the backing of prominent politicians in the state. I kept pleading with them all this while to let me go, but they refused.

‘He (Councillor) told me that he would kill, bury me and nobody would know. And I told them that if they killed me, the truth would one day come out and my innocent blood would not dry in Ibiono. They broke bottles on my head and assaulted me. And my nude pictures were taken by the Councillor and the people and shared on social media”

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom State Branch of the International Federation of Women Lawyers have also taken up the matter to ensure justice is served.

It has petitioned the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and the police, saying they are following the matter to its logical conclusion.

As for the victim, she is reportedly demanding a N10 million damage from her assailants.