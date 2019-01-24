A DNA test on 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland and the patient’s baby boy confirmed that the health worker is his father, hence his arrest by the police.

Reports emerged a couple of weeks ago about how a 29-year-old Native American who had been in a vegetative state at Hacienda HealthCare for the past 14 years after a near-drowning, gave birth on December 29.

According to the police, the patient had been “unable to move [and] unable to communicate, in other words, she was helpless and incapacitated.”

Meanwhile, the patient’s family subsequently clarified the issues regarding her state and period of stay in the Hacienda HealthCare.

Their lawyer, John Michaels said: "The victim's parents would like to make clear that their daughter is not in a coma. She has significant intellectual disabilities as a result of seizures very early in her childhood. She does not speak but has some ability to move her limbs, head and neck.

"Their daughter responds to sound and is able to make facial gestures. The important thing is that she is a beloved daughter, albeit with significant intellectual disabilities. She has feelings, likes to be read to, enjoys soft music, and is capable of responding to people she is familiar with, especially family."

Reports say the accused, Nathan Sutherland had refused to undergo a DNA test with his colleagues as part of police investigations, until a court order was secured to compel him to do so.

His arrest and arraignment was as a result of the DNA result which matched him to the baby boy.

Nathan was reportedly taken into custody on Tuesday, January 22, and faces two charges; abusing a vulnerable adult and sexual assault.

Phoenix police Chief, Jeri Williams is reported as saying his outfit resorted to "good old-fashioned police work” to arrest the accused.

"We owed this arrest to the victim. We owed this arrest to the newest member of our community, that innocent baby,” the police boss said.

Authorities are reported as saying Nathan is a licensed practical nurse and had worked at Hacienda Healthcare clinic since 2011. He was responsible for the care of the patient at the time of the assault.

He was released on a cash-only $500,000 (£382,588) bond on Wednesday.