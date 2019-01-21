A video circulating online shows the wedding gown wearing bride seated in the wheel loader branded with wedding balloons, with her flowers girls by her side.

Some social media users have speculated that the couple might not necessarily be so poor that they could not afford cars for their wedding, but rather, they are probably construction workers and wanted to add some beauty to the event by using the forklift.

The video also shows several other cars escorting the forklift, which lends some credence to the speculation above.

It is not clear in the video if the groom is the one driving the forklift.