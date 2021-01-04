The woman and her children held the protest in front of the Cross River State Governor’s office on Monday, January 4th.

The woman identified as Magistrate Safiya Iyeh Ashipu of the Chief Magistrate Court Odukpani claimed that she has not been paid for two years, a situation which makes it difficult to take care of her children and their education and health needs.

She and her children are seen holding placards with different inscriptions but all demanding the payment of Safiya Iyeh Ashipu’s salary arrears.

“Your Excellency, I am a single mother of two, I have not been paid for two years, please pay me my,” said the message on the woman’s placard.

The inscription on the placard of one of her children also reads: “Your Excellency, My Governor, you have the power to help and change our lives for the better. Please pay our mother and your Excellency, my governor please help me to complete my treatment and please pay my mother her two years' salaries.”

Reports say Ashipu is one of the 29 Magistrates that Governor Ben Ayade has not paid for over two years.

It is unclear yet what may have caused the nonpayment of the salaries of the magistrates.

See more photos from the protest below:

Nigerian magistrate & 2 sons protest over her 2 years' salary arrears

