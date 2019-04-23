According to the source this is in efforts to curb the increasing rate of hit-and-run accidents in the community.

This 3D zebra crossing creates an optical obstacle illusion which forces drivers to come to a halt before the crossing to allow pedestrians to cross safely.

Apparently, hit and run road accidents accounts for 38% of motor accidents in Nigeria. And this alarming increasing rate has been attributed to motorists who have no regard for zebra crossing thus school children are at higher risk of being victims.

This project by students of 02 Academy in Lagos as their social community project to solve a social issue has proven to be successful just after 24 hours of being constructed. Watch the video below for more information.