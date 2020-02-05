The founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church is notorious for doing unconventional things with his congregation, which some critics say are unbecoming of a man of God.

Obinim who said last year that he is now Jesus Christ after graduating from angel has this time around taken his shenanigans to the realm of the deadly Coronavirus.

He has reportedly launched a supposed holy oil which he claims has the potency to protect his church members and others who buy the oil from contracting the virus.

According to Ghanavibes.com, the oil which goes for GHS200 ($40) is meant to repel the Coronavirus from its bearers.

The news website further reported Obinim as claiming that the Coronavirus oil has been tested in heaven and approved by the FDA’s heaven department.

He reportedly launched the oil during Sunday’s Church service.

READ ALSO: Tired single man resorts to billboard advertisement to find a suitor

Last year, gospel singer, Bro Sammy was arrested by the police at the behest of the Food and Drugs Authority for advertising a concoction he claimed could cure HIV.

He is currently facing trial and according to the FDA, he “is likely to serve a maximum of 25 years in prison if found guilty after investigations.”

Daniel Obinim might be putting himself in harm’s way for trying to toy with the Coronavirus, if indeed that’s what he is doing because the deadly virus has been wreaking havoc in China where it broke out from, USA, Philippines and others, a situation that has put every nation on alert.