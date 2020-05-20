The controversial pastor was arrested on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and charged with the offences of publication of false news and forging of document contrary to the Criminal and Other Offences Act.

He was arraigned before an Accra Magistrate Court where he was subsequently granted bail in the sum of GHS100,000 with three sureties.

According to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, Obinim is expected to reappear in court on June 1 while being investigated for other offences levelled against him while.

However, Citi News reports its sources at the CID Headquarters in Accra as having indicated that Bishop Obinim was still in their custody because he failed to meet his bail requirements.

The man of God has suffered incessant media attacks at the hands of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong on his Net2 TV and Oman FM over some illegalities he alleged the religious leader has been involved him, with a vow not to rest until he is ‘brought down’.

The controversial lawmaker who brides himself in spending his life doing two things; making money and fighting accused Obinim of engaging in money laundering among other things.

In his media attacks on the pastor, Kennedy Agyapong played a video attributed to the former in which he is alleged to be threatening to produce a fake “wanted” notice and attribute it to the police in a bid to frustrate one of his former proteges.