A gentleman learnt this lesson the hard way after a prostitute whose services he had patronised but did not have the agreed money to pay held him hostage, threatening him with a scarily sharp knife.

As if the incident in itself was not embarrassing enough, the angry sex worker streamed the drama on Facebook live.

READ ALSO: “You can’t walk with me and still do rituals” - Owusu-Bempah on why he disowned Badu Kobi

The gentleman could be seen in the back seat of the executive prostitute’s car begging for clemency as she rants, screaming at him to “shut up” before she unleashed her wrath on him.

The poor timid-looking man attempted to hide his face from the camera but it didn’t help.

Capture 2“Shut the fu**k up!” – Angry prostitute holds man hostage on Facebook live over payment (video)

Watch the video below and be guided: