Okada rider commits suicide over debts

Prior to the unfortunate act, he was sure to drop a suicide note explaining his predicament.

play

An Okada rider has committed suicide over a couple of huge debts he owed people.

The Nigeria from the Ibadan, Oyo state, has been identified only as Abass, news website Kemifelani reports

His action is said to have left residents of Gangansi are of Ibadan in awe.

Prior to the unfortunate act, he the deceased left a suicide note explaining why he took his own life.

His corpse was found dangling by a neighbour at around 7;30 pm on October 18,2018.

A neighbour of the deceased said: "The house belongs to his elder brother. He has children but his wife has left him. Someone saw his body dangling from the ceiling in the room and shouted.

"He was dead by that time. We saw a suicide note he left behind. He said he killed himself because of huge debts he owed people.”

