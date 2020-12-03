The Nigerian lady identified on Twitter as Fulani-Igbo Girl took to her page to claim that gradually, in reality, the world is getting to a point where men would be excused tor adultery and what would matter to their wives would be for the men to take care of them and their children.

Subtly advising other women to condition their minds towards the said time, Fulani-Igbo Girl said that she has already made peace with that realisation.

She added that so long as her husband can take care of her and her kids, she has no problem with him giving attention to other women or even marrying them in addition to her.

“One day we will all agree that one woman won’t be enough for a man…but till then, let’s keep pretending.

“I have already make peace with myself towards that…. just take care of me and my kids, if you like, go and die on top of another woman, na you sabi,” Fulani-Igbo Girl wrote on Twitter.

“One day we’ll all agree that one woman won’t be enough for a man” - Pretty lady predicts

Her controversial prediction has got her followers talking with some agreeing with her while others held a different view.