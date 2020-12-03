A video circulating online shows him saying “I didn’t like revelation God showed me about the outcome of the 2020 elections”.

“God revealed to m and I saw a candle. People were trying to put it but candle would not go off,” the controversial prophet said.

“The people were finding it difficult to put off the candle but I realized the last person was able to put off the candle. In fact, I didn’t like that revelation and I’m not happy about how the last person was able to off the candle.

“God gave me the understanding of the vision. I will not say anything about the meaning of that revelation but I will give the message to the right source so they can work on it,” he added.

Owusu Bempah is on record to have predicted a couple of weeks ago that the National Democratic Congress candidate who is seeking re-election to be the President of the Republic of Ghana for a second term, can never be president again in his lifetime.

“I want to tell him [John Dramani Mahama] to understand that all his campaigns across the country will yield no result. This is not because I hate the NDC; in fact, they should trust what I say because I prophesied about the sudden demise of Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur. If I [……] hated NDC, I wouldn’t have spoken about it.

“John Dramani Mahama can never be President again. If they bring him again in 2024, he will still lose the election…Mahama can never be president again, read my lips!” Rev Owusu Bempah prophesied.

The elections are just 4 days away and one can only get fingers crossed to see who will emerge the eventual winner to govern Ghana for the next four years.