Thieves can go to hell - Laptop-holding passenger browses while on Okada (video)

Meanwhile, in another news, an emerging craze of young people stealing exhaust pipes of vehicles to extract a brown powder from it for snorting has got car owners crying for help.

The trend is fast gaining ground in the Democratic Republic of Congo where president Felix Tshisekedi described it as disturbing and has dangerous consequences if not tackled urgently.

"This social phenomenon calls for collective responsibility by the whole nation," Tshisekedi told ministers at a weekly meeting as quoted by Reuters.

According to the news outlet, the brown powder is obtained from crushing the ceramic honeycomb core of automotive catalytic converters, the device that cuts the emission of toxic gases in vehicle exhaust pipes.

The powder is then blended with a couple of crushed pills and the mixture is called "bombe", which means powerful in the local Lingala language.

A 26-year-old young man identified as Cedrick who happens to be a gang leader of the practice told Reuters they use the “bombe” in place of whiskey.

"We used to drink very strong whiskey... we were restless and we would hurt people.

“But with bombe, it calms you down, you get tired, you stay somewhere standing up or sitting down for a very long time. When you're done, you go home without bothering anyone," Cedrick revealed to Reuters.

Police arrested and paraded about 100 alleged dealers and users of "bombe" in August after president Tshisekedi expressed concern.

A mechanic based in the Congolese capital Kinshasa, Tresore Kadogo who spoke to Reuters said more car owners frequent his shop and those of his colleagues with issues relating to missing catalytic converters lately.

"We check underneath the car and the catalytic converter is gone already, it's been cut off. This drug bombe is hurting our clients, especially recently," Kadogo said.

Detailing how “bombe” is prepared, Dandy Yela Y'Olemba, country director of the World Federation against Drugs said users mix the crushed honeycomb with vitamin pills and typically add sleeping tablets, sedatives or smoke it with tobacco.

The official said little is known about how “bombe” works, or its long-term effects on consumers.